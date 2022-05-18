Italy strongly supports Finland's, Sweden's bids to join NATO - PM
Rome strongly supports Finland's and Sweden's application to join NATO and is willing to speed up any internal procedures for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Following a meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Rome, Draghi added Europe needed to build a "true" defence system, complementary to NATO.
