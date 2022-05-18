Left Menu

Italy strongly supports Finland's, Sweden's bids to join NATO - PM

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:33 IST
Mario Draghi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Italy

Rome strongly supports Finland's and Sweden's application to join NATO and is willing to speed up any internal procedures for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Rome, Draghi added Europe needed to build a "true" defence system, complementary to NATO.

