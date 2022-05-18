Left Menu

Russia's expulsion of Italian diplomats "hostile act" - PM Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:40 IST
Russia's expulsion of Italian diplomats "hostile act" - PM Draghi
Draghi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Italy

Russia's decision to expel Italian diplomats is an "hostile act", Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, warning diplomatic channels with Moscow must not be interrupted. Russia will expel 24 Italian diplomats in a retaliatory move, news agency RIA cited the foreign ministry as saying - the latest in a series of tit-for-tat responses to European countries that have ordered out Russian staff.

"This absolutely must not lead to an interruption of diplomatic channels because it is through those channels that, if we succeed, peace will be achieved and that is certainly what we want," Draghi said.

