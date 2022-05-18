Left Menu

Man shot dead in central Delhi

A 48-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in central Delhis Daryaganj area, police said on Wednesday.The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Shweta Chauhan said on Tuesday, Daryaganj police station received information from a man named Kamal Ahmad about the firing on Qureshi.The injured was shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the DCP said.

Man shot dead in central Delhi
A 48-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in central Delhi's Daryaganj area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said on Tuesday, Daryaganj police station received information from a man named Kamal Ahmad about the firing on Qureshi.

''The injured was shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital where the doctors declared him dead,'' the DCP said. Qureshi received two gunshot injuries, police said.

''We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act based on the statement of Rukumuddin, the deceased's brother,'' the senior police official said.

The police said the footage of CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain the people involved in the incident.

''We are scanning through CCTV camera footage to identify the culprit and ascertain the sequence of events. Teams have been formed and an investigation is underway to know the motive behind the murder,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

