UK PM says jobs and investment matter when considering energy windfall tax

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:48 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he must take a "sensible approach" by considering the impact on jobs and investment when asked if he supported introducing a windfall tax on energy companies.

"This government is not in principle in favor of higher taxation," Johnson told parliament. "What we want to do is make a sensible approach governed by the impact on investment and jobs, and that is the test of a strong economy."

