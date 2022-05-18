Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for kidnapping 5-year-old boy in Thane

The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and visited several localities in Thane city to trace the child, and subsequently spotted the accused walking away with the boy, the official said.The accused woman was arrested and the boy was restored to his parents on Tuesday, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:32 IST
Maha: Woman held for kidnapping 5-year-old boy in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was kidnapped from near his house around 10 pm on May 14, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, he said.

The accused woman was arrested and the boy was restored to his parents on Tuesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

