Maha: Woman held for kidnapping 5-year-old boy in Thane
The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and visited several localities in Thane city to trace the child, and subsequently spotted the accused walking away with the boy, the official said.The accused woman was arrested and the boy was restored to his parents on Tuesday, he added.
A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.
The police on Tuesday arrested the accused, Usha Salve (60), for allegedly kidnapping the boy from the Kalwa area, senior inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station said. The boy was kidnapped from near his house around 10 pm on May 14, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, he said. The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and visited several localities in Thane city to trace the child, and subsequently spotted the accused walking away with the boy, the official said.
The accused woman was arrested and the boy was restored to his parents on Tuesday, he added.
