Delhi LG Anil Baijal submits resignation to President Kovind
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said on Wednesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:35 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said on Wednesday.
The sources said Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons. (ANI)
