Twelve workers killed by wall collapse at India salt factory
Twelve workers at an Indian salt factory were killed on Wednesday when a 3 metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. Police have launched an investigation. "The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters.
Twelve workers at an Indian salt factory were killed on Wednesday when a 3 metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. The incident took place in the town of Morbi in the western state of Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation.
"The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters. "Bodies of 12 workers were removed from under the debris. One worker is injured and is hospitalised."
Gujarat's labour minister, Brijesh Merja, told reporters efforts to find and rescue other workers who may be trapped were ongoing. Prime minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-rending" in a tweet and his office said families of the deceased would receive compensation.
Industrial accidents, mainly fires, are common in India due to lax safety regulations.
