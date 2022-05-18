Left Menu

Twelve workers killed by wall collapse at India salt factory

Twelve workers at an Indian salt factory were killed on Wednesday when a 3 metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. Police have launched an investigation. "The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:43 IST
Twelve workers killed by wall collapse at India salt factory
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve workers at an Indian salt factory were killed on Wednesday when a 3 metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. The incident took place in the town of Morbi in the western state of Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation.

"The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters. "Bodies of 12 workers were removed from under the debris. One worker is injured and is hospitalised."

Gujarat's labour minister, Brijesh Merja, told reporters efforts to find and rescue other workers who may be trapped were ongoing. Prime minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-rending" in a tweet and his office said families of the deceased would receive compensation.

Industrial accidents, mainly fires, are common in India due to lax safety regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022