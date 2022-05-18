Left Menu

Amid the ongoing row over the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue, the RSS Wednesday said the facts should be allowed to come out.Speaking at an event organised by the RSS communication arm Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra IVSK, the Sanghs publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar touched upon the issue.I think, on the Gyanvapi issue facts should be allowed to come out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:43 IST
Facts should be allowed to come out: RSS on Gyanvapi issue
Amid the ongoing row over the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue, the RSS Wednesday said the facts should be allowed to come out.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS' communication arm Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK), the Sangh's publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar touched upon the issue.

''I think, on the Gyanvapi issue facts should be allowed to come out. Truth should find its way out,'' he said. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and a local court is hearing a plea by a group of Hindu women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

