Left Menu

Maha: Missing minor sisters from Karnataka traced to Thane; rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:48 IST
Maha: Missing minor sisters from Karnataka traced to Thane; rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor sisters who had been reported missing from their home in Karnataka were traced to Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, were found at Kalyan railway station on May 12 and were lodged at a children's home in Ulhasnagar, an official from the Thane city police said.

The police had received a message from their Pune counterparts about two girls reported missing from their home in Bidar of Karnataka, following which officials of the child protection unit verified the details of the children, he said. The girls were subsequently identified and restored to their brother, following formalities on Tuesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022