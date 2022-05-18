Maha: Missing minor sisters from Karnataka traced to Thane; rescued
- Country:
- India
Two minor sisters who had been reported missing from their home in Karnataka were traced to Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.
The girls, aged 13 and 14, were found at Kalyan railway station on May 12 and were lodged at a children's home in Ulhasnagar, an official from the Thane city police said.
The police had received a message from their Pune counterparts about two girls reported missing from their home in Bidar of Karnataka, following which officials of the child protection unit verified the details of the children, he said. The girls were subsequently identified and restored to their brother, following formalities on Tuesday, the official said.
