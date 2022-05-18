Germany wants swift entry to NATO for Sweden, Finland - govt spokesperson

The German government will push for the quickest possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, a spokesperson said in Berlin on Wednesday.

"In these two countries, we gain two valued and capable allies who will further strengthen the defence capability of our alliance," the spokesperson told journalists at a regular government news conference.

The official said Germany was optimistic that all NATO members would support the two membership bids, which were formally submitted earlier on Wednesday and approved by the German cabinet soon afterwards.

