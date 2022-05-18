Left Menu

Defence pensioners to complete annual identification by May 25 2022

The process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ministry of defence has once again requested those defence pensioners who are yet to complete their annual identification/life certification to complete the process by May 25, 2022 positively to ensure smooth processing of monthly pension.

Upon verification of data received as of 17 May 2022, it has been noticed that 43,774 Pensioners who have been migrated to System for Pension Administration - Rakshasa (SPARSH) have not completed their annual identification, neither online nor through their respective banks by November 2021.

Further, for legacy pensioners (pre-2016 retirees) who continue to be on the old system of Pension, it is informed that nearly 1.2 lakh pensioners have not completed their annual identification through any of the means available.

The Annual Identification/Life Certification can be done via the following means:

1. Via the Digital Jeevan Pramaan online/Jeevan Pramaan Face App for Android Users

a. Details of installation & usage may be found here: https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/documentdowload/JeevanPramaan_FaceApp_3.6_Installation

b. SPARSH Pensioner: Please choose Sanctioning Authority as "Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" & Disbursing Authority as "SPARSH – PCDA (Pensions) Allahabad

c. Legacy Pensioner (pre-2016 Retiree): Please choose your respective Sanctioning Authority as "Defence – Jt. CDA (AF) Subroto Park" or Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" or "Defence – PCDA (Navy) Mumbai& Disbursing Authority as your respective pension disbursing bank/DPDO etc.

2. Pensioners may also visit Common Service Centres (CSCs) for completion of Annual Identification. Find your nearest CSC here: https://findmycsc.nic.in/

3. Pensioners may also visit their nearest DPDO for updation of Life Certification. Legacy Pensioners may continue to update their Life Certification with their respective banks.

However, the Monthly Pension for April 2022 was credited through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 Pensioners (out of 4.47 lakh Migrated Pensioners on SPARSH), as their annual identification details could not be verified by their respective banks by month-closing.(https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1822565).

(With Inputs from PIB)

