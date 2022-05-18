Left Menu

Bangladeshi couple get death sentence for selling teenager to brothel in India

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:05 IST
A Bangladeshi couple was sentenced to death by a tribunal on Wednesday for selling a 17-year-old girl to a brothel in India, according to media reports.

The incident took place in the Khulna district.

In its verdict, the Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal pronounced capital punishment for the couple -- identified as Shahin Sheikh and Asma Begum -- for selling the teenager to the brothel in India, Bangladeshi news agency UNB reported.

According to the prosecution, the convicts took the girl to India with the promise of arranging a good job and sold her there to a brothel on October 19, 2009, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

However, the reports did not mention the location of the brothel.

As the girl's family failed to trace her, they logged a general diary against the couple at the local police station. Later, Shahin demanded Tk 20,000 (approx USD 230) from the teenager's family to get her back.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint against the couple at Khanjahan Ali police station, and on January 20, 2010, the investigating officer of the case submitted a charge sheet against the duo.

