Russia to ease some anti-monopoly rules amid sanctions, PM says
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:07 IST
Russia will ease some of its anti-monopoly rules, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, as the country is working on measures designed to support local businesses amid pressure from western sanctions.
Changes to the rules will facilitate the process of buying stakes in foreign companies that are operating in Russia, Mishustin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement