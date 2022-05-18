'Hunar Haat' has given jobs, self-employment opportunities to over 10.5 lakh artisans: Naqvi

Minority Affairs Ministry's flagship initiative 'Hunar Haat' has given employment and self-employment opportunities to over 10.5 lakh artisans and craft persons, removing the barriers of caste, community, region, and religion, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

The 41st edition of 'Hunar Haat', an effective campaign for ''acclamation to art'', is being organized in Uttar Pradesh's Agra from May 18 to 29. However, the event would be officially inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Minority Affairs minister Naqvi, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, as well as other state ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 states and Union Territories are participating in this 12-day 'Hunar Haat', organized at Shilpgram in Agra's Tajganj, a statement said.

After visiting the stalls of artisans and craftspersons in Agra ahead of the formal inauguration of the 'Hunar Haat', Naqvi said that on one hand, the flagship initiative has become a ''credible'' platform to strengthen Prime Minister Modi's call for 'vocal for local' and 'self-reliant India', on the other hand, it has been playing a pivotal role in ''preservation, protection and promotion'' of the centuries-old rich legacy of arts and craft of the country.

Naqvi said removing the barriers of caste, community, region, and religion, 'Hunar Haat' has given employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10,50,000 artisans and craftspersons from all sections of the society in the last six years. More than 50 percent of beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections, he said.

'Hunar Haat' is also available on virtual and online platforms http://hunarhaat.org and the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal of the Commerce Ministry. People in the country and abroad can buy 'Hunar Haat' products digitally and online also. Fabulous handmade products ranging from pottery to wooden and sandalwood works, clay work as well as glasswork, and other products are available at 'Hunar Haat' in Agra. Visitors to the Agra 'Hunar Haat' will also enjoy traditional foods from different regions of the country at 'Mera Ganv, Mera Desh (food court)'. 'Vishwakarma Vatika' displaying work of artisans, traditional circus, laser shows, musical and spectacular cultural programs of renowned and emerging artists, selfie points, etc. are the major attractions of this 'Hunar Haat'.

