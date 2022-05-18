Mexico cenbank must have "robust focus" in monetary decisions amid global uncertainty- deputy gov
Mexico's central bank, called the Bank of Mexico, must have a "robust focus" on monetary decisions amid uncertainty worldwide, a deputy bank governor said in a podcast published Wednesday.
As the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates amid geopolitical uncertainty and coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, the Bank of Mexico must make monetary decisions that "give certainty," said deputy governor Galia Borja in an interview published by Mexican bank Banorte.
