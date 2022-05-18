Odd News Roundup: Illegally jailed at the Bronx Zoo? Court to weigh Happy the Elephant's rights; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Left Menu

That is the question New York state's top court will consider on Wednesday, the latest development in a years-long push by an animal rights group to free Happy the Elephant from the Bronx Zoo. U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls "unidentified aerial phenomena" - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:29 IST
Bronx Zoo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Illegally jailed at the Bronx Zoo? Court to weigh Happy the Elephant's rights

Should a female elephant have some of the same legal rights as humans? That is the question New York state's top court will consider on Wednesday, the latest development in a years-long push by an animal rights group to free Happy the Elephant from the Bronx Zoo.

U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials said on Tuesday the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls "unidentified aerial phenomena" - commonly termed UFOs - but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain. The two officials, Ronald Moultrie and Scott Bray, appeared before a House of Representatives intelligence subcommittee for the first public U.S. congressional hearing on the subject in a half-century. It came 11 months after a government report documented more than 140 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, that U.S. military pilots had observed since 2004.

