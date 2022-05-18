4 dead as speeding car rams into water tanker in Kanpur
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people died when their car rammed into a water tanker on the Etawah highway on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased, Azhar Ali, Raju, Mayank and Arvind, were residents of Auraiya district in Kanpur, Circle Officer of Akbarpur Prabhat Kumar said.
They were in their early 20s, he added.
Efforts to nab the tanker driver are on, the official said.
A probe is on in the matter, he said, adding that the tanker belongs to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kanpur: Eid, Tritya common celebration in Temple, Mosque
IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna elected to Board of Directors of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna elected to Board of Directors of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari to star in silent film 'Gandhi Talks'
Delhi cabinet has passed the Delhi Start-up Policy, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.