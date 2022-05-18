U.S. Treasury's Yellen says sanctions on Russia have had 'enormous impact'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against Russia have already had an enormous impact.

"Russia is experiencing recession, high inflation, acute challenges in their financial system, and (an) inability to procure the material and products they need to support their war or their economy," Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn, Germany.

