5 injured as two communities clash in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:45 IST
Five people were injured in a clash between members of two communities over a trivial issue in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against 11 people from both sides and 10 of them have been arrested, they said.

Kalicharan Choudhary, a resident of Bharauli village under Narhi police station area, was returning home in his SUV on Tuesday night and found the road blocked as Lala Ansari had parked his motorcycle there. An argument broke out between the two over the issue and others from the two sides joined in, leading to a clash, Narhi police station incharge Madan Lal Patel said.

The two sides used lathis to attack each other. Five people from both sides were injured in the clash and they were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Eleven people were booked on the basis of complaints filed by the two sides. Of these, 10 have been arrested, Patel said.

He said police have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

