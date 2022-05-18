Reasonably likely Russian debt payment license will be allowed to expire, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that it is reasonably likely that Russia's debt payment license will be allowed to expire.

Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn, Germany, that if Russia technically defaults on its debt it wouldn't mark a significant change in Russia's economic situation.

