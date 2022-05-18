Left Menu

Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque complex

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:12 IST
Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque complex
  • Country:
  • India

A leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly making derogatory remark on Hindu deities on Twitter in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque row, an official said.

ACP, Crime Branch, JM Yadav said Danish Qureshi, a panelist on news channel debates, was arrested after his purported post on the micro blogging site on reports about discovery of a 'Shivling' inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey drew criticism from some quarters.

Hindu organizations made a representation before the Ahmedabad police for action against Qureshi, a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based party in Gujarat, after his tweet appeared on Tuesday evening.

''The action was taken after it came to the notice of the cyber team that derogatory language was used against Hindu gods and goddesses from a Twitter handle belonging to Qureshi. We carried out a technical analysis of the Twitter handle and arrested Qureshi,'' the ACP said.

He said Qureshi was being interrogated in connection with his post. Qureshi was booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (used against a person promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and also section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmitting obscene materials in electronic form), Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022