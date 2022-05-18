Historic day for MP, says CM Chouhan after SC permits OBC quota in local body polls

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to permit reservation for the OBCs in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called it a ''historic day'' for the state and claimed that his government took all possible measures to ensure quota for the community.

The opposition Congress also hailed the top court's ruling, but pointed out that it has capped the upper limit of reservation to 50 per cent, due to which the community will not be able to enjoy 27 per cent quota offered by its government. The apex court on Wednesday allowed reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh and permitted the state to notify the reservation pattern local body wise as delineated in the reports of the dedicated commission.

''Today is a historic day. I am satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision to conduct the (local bodies) elections by permitting the OBC reservation. Now, elections will be held with the quota for the community,'' Chouhan told reporters after the SC ruling on the state's modification petition on Wednesday.

''We wanted to conduct the polls with the OBC reservation, but the matter went to the Supreme Court. We took all possible measures and constituted a Backward Class Commission for the triple test. The panel had visited the entire state, collected facts and conducted a detailed survey. On the basis of it, the government submitted a factual report in the Supreme Court,'' he added.

The SC has called for the local body-wise report, which was presented. Ultimately truth has prevailed and it was also established that truth cannot be defeated, Chouhan said.

The apex court's bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar passed the order on an application filed by the state seeking modification of the May 10 order and permitting the conduct of elections based on the recently- notified delimitation. In the application, the state government had also urged the court to permit it to notify reservation for OBCs based on the recommendation of the OBC Commission in the second report of May 12 and for the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes within four weeks.

The State Election Commission shall issue an election programme in respect of concerned local bodies within one week, the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar, said in its order. The second report has focused on the proportion of local body-wise reservation, to be provisioned for OBCs while keeping in mind the maximum reservation limit of 50 per cent as enunciated by this court, it said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath said his party had been demanding from the beginning that local body elections should not be held without the OBC reservation and the government should take all necessary steps in this regard.

''We welcome the Supreme Court's decision of granting relief on the issue of OBC reservation. But the full benefit of raising the OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, given by the Congress government, will not reach the OBC community as the SC decision also capped the limit to 50 per cent,'' he pointed out. The Congress leader also said his party does not have any hope from the Chouhan government as far as the OBC community getting the ''full (27 per cent) benefit'' of the reservation is concerned.

''Therefore, we have already decided that the party will give 27 per cent tickets to the OBC community and offer them full rights. It is our resolve and we will fulfill it under any circumstances. We will continue to fight for providing 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community,'' Nath added.

In its May 10 order, the apex court had directed the MP SEC to issue a poll programme for local bodies within two weeks, saying more than 23,263 such bodies are functioning without elected representatives for last over two years and this is bordering on a ''break down of rule of law''.

