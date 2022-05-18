Left Menu

Northern army commander reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the region, officials said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, accompanied by 16th Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, visited the forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch today, Jammu-based PRO (Defence) said.

He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the region, the PRO said. The Indian Army's Northern Command chief was briefed in detail on the actions being taken to maintain a robust posture to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. He complimented all ranks for their untiring efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain vigilant and alert while operating in the area, the PRO said.

