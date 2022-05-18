Left Menu

TMC MLA quizzed by CBI in BJP activist's murder case

TMC MLA Paresh Pal on Wednesday appeared before CBI officials here in connection with the investigation into BJP activist Abhijit Sarkars murder, an official of the probe agency said. Pal was summoned two days ago by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, which is probing cases of post assembly-poll violence in the state.Our officers questioned him for over four hours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Paresh Pal on Wednesday appeared before CBI officials here in connection with the investigation into BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar’s murder, an official of the probe agency said. Pal was summoned two days ago by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing cases of post assembly-poll violence in the state.

''Our officers questioned him for over four hours. There are several grey areas, where the investigation has come to a halt,'' the official explained.

The BJP activist was lynched in Kankurgachi area of the city on May 2 last year, shortly after results of West Bengal assembly elections were announced.

Sarkar’s family had alleged that Pal was responsible for the murder.

The CBI registered a case in the matter last August on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which tasked the agency to probe incidents of murder and rape in the aftermath of the elections.

Pal, after leaving the CBI office, alleged that the agency had been working at the behest of the BJP.

''I'm ready to appear before them anytime they want me to. I’ve told them that I’m very much available,'' the legislator added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

