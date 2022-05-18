Left Menu

Minor claims she was secretly filmed in washroom at Jodhpur club, moves HC alleging police inaction

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:58 IST
  • India

A minor girl has moved the Rajasthan High Court alleging inaction by police into her complaint that a person had secretly filmed her while she was in a washroom at a prominent club here and demanding a CBI inquiry into it.

Justice Manoj Kumar Garg of the Jodhpur bench on Wednesday issued notice to the Umed Club, where the alleged incident occurred on April 24, the police, and the CBI among others on the plea.

The court has also summoned the investigating officer with the case diary and ''factual reports'' related to the matter.

The petitioner's counsel, Vipul Singhvi, said the criminal miscellaneous petition has been moved in the court on the grounds that the police have not been investigating the matter effectively and impartially due to alleged personal relations of the investigating officer with the accused. The girl, who claims to be a victim of voyeurism, is not a member of the club. She had gone to the club with a member friend on April 24. While changing in the washroom after swimming, she noticed someone secretly filming her from the other side of the wall, after which she raised an alarm, it is claimed.

The alleged culprit tried to flee from the spot but was caught. The mother of the victim reached and called the police. It is alleged that the club office-bearers asked the police to go back, assuring resolution of the matter internally, and cited the club's reputation.

''But seeing no action and apparent favouring of the accused, her mother filed a case at the Udai Mandir Police station against the club president and three members apart from the accused and his father-in-law,” said Singhvi. He alleged that they forced the victim to agree to a compromise and returned the mobile phone of the accused despite promising that the phone would remain with the club until the investigation was completed. The club was established in 1922 by the then ruler of Jodhpur.

