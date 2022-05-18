Left Menu

Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case -report

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after a state murder trial. Chauvin has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated Floyd's civil rights.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:59 IST
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case -report

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, who died in 2020 when a fellow police officer knelt on his neck, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Lane entered the plea in front of Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. He agreed to a sentence of three years in exchange for prosecutors dropping a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported. Ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are scheduled to face trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

In February, the three were convicted on federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath the knee of their colleague, Derek Chauvin, for more than nine minutes. Floyd's killing sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after a state murder trial.

Chauvin has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated Floyd's civil rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022