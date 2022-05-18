Left Menu

Delhi reports 532 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

The national capital reported 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital reported 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Wednesday. With this, the total positive cases in the capital city moved up to 19,01,660 including 2,675 active cases. Of the 24,989 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 2.13 per cent was recorded here.

Out of the active cases, 104 patients have been admitted to the hospital. As many as 767 recoveries were recorded today thereby taking the total tally of recoveries in the city to 18,72,787. With no new fatalities, the death toll stands at 26,198. The case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, as many as 29,255 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far in the national capital is at 3,39,42,805. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 393 new infections and on Monday, Delhi had logged 377 COVID-19 positive cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

