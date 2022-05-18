Left Menu

TN govt's right upheld by SC ruling in Perarivalan case: CM

Recalling the hearings in the Perarivalan case before the apex court, Stalin said the State governments arguments were on establishing its rights on the matter. Welcoming the release of Perarivalan, Stalin said the apex court verdict has spelt out that the Governor has no right to interfere in the policy decision of the State government and that it is very significant.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict declaring A G Perarivalan a free man has firmly established the State government's right.

The verdict is a huge victory for the principles of federalism and State autonomy, he said. Recalling the hearings in the Perarivalan case before the apex court, Stalin said the State government's arguments were on establishing its rights on the matter. The government argued that it had full authority to release Perarivalan since IPC section 302 fell under public order covered in the State-list of the Constitution, he said in a statement. Welcoming the release of Perarivalan, Stalin said the apex court verdict has spelt out that the Governor has no right to interfere in the policy decision of the State government and that it is very significant. Also, the judgement said the court would interfere if the Governor does not act and it has also been made clear that in such matters, there is no need to knock at the door of the Central government.

