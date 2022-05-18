Alleging police inaction, farmer tries self-immolation outside Badaun SSP office

Alleging police inaction over his complaint against some people for setting his filed on fire, a farmer attempted self-immolation outside the office here of the senior superintendent of police, officials said. Kishanpal (52), a resident of Rasulpur village, was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, and had to be referred to Bareilly, they said. After the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh suspended five police personnel, including Civil Lines Inspector Rajkumar Tiwari, Mandi Samiti outpost Incharge Rahul Pundir, the then incharge of the outpost Ashok Kumar, and two beat constables. The SSP has also ordered an inquiry into the entire case by a joint team of SP (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan and SP (Rural) Siddharth Verma. According to Kishanpal’s son Amarjeet Singh, some people had set their crop on fire around two week ago. He also said they had filed a complaint with the Mandi Samiti police outpost that falls under the Civil Lines police station, but no action was taken. ''On the contrary, the police scolded my father and drove him away,'' the son told media, alleging that policemen of the concerned outpost were in a nexus with the accused. An application was given to the Senior Superintendent of Police too, but no action was taken on it also, the son claimed.

On Wednesday, Kishanpal reached the SSP office with his wife and two sons, sprayed petrol on himself and tried self-immolation outside the gate. The policemen present there immediately rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly. The SSP said Kishanpal had given an application on April 25 about his crop being set afire, and it was being probed by the in-charge of Mandi Samiti outpost. The SSP said that around 12 o'clock on Wednesday Kishanpal's wife and sons had come to meet him. It is during that time that he tried to immolate himself by spraying petrol at the office gate. The SSP said that the matter is being investigated and assured that no culprit will be spared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)