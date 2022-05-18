Left Menu

MP: Cop caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe at police station in Gwalior

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:44 IST
The Lokayukta police caught a policeman red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday, an official said.

Havaldar Manish Pachori of Malanpur police station had caught an accused in a case and had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the man's relative, one Vikas Singh, for allegedly protecting him in the matter, Lokayukta superintendent of police Rameshwar Singh said.

Vikas tipped-off the Lokayukta police and informed that he had already given Rs 5,000 as advance to the accused official, he said.

The policeman was threatening to make Vikas a co-accused in the case, the SP said.

A trap was laid and the official was caught red-handed while taking Rs 20,000 bribe at a police station, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard.

