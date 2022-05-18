Left Menu

Act to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi into one entity will come into force from May 22

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi-- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation-- into one entity will come into force on May 22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:01 IST
Act to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi into one entity will come into force from May 22
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi-- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation-- into one entity will come into force on May 22. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification mentions the declaration.

With the move, the three present municipal corporations of Delhi will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi from May 22. The move comes almost one month after the Rajya Sabha on April 5 passed with a voice vote the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Act seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. Through the Act, the Centre proposed to appoint a "Special officer" who will essentially discharge the functions of the elected wing of councillors in the interim till the first meeting of the new corporation is held.

The Act aims to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity by seeking an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Act was amended in 2011 by Delhi Legislative Assembly to trifurcate the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi into North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on March 30. The bill proposes to completely omit the section on directors, and local bodies in the amended act that governs the functioning of the MCDs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022