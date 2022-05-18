Left Menu

UP: Woman, her two daughters & their lovers held for poisoning family

Those who got unconscious after the poisoning included Rajkumaris husband Devendra, his two brothers and her mother-in-law, they added.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida Vishal Pandey said the accused were arrested on Tuesday while the incident had taken place on Sunday night at Junedpur village, under the Dankaur police station limits.Four family members had fallen ill after consuming the poison which was mixed in their dinner meals.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:03 IST
UP: Woman, her two daughters & their lovers held for poisoning family
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the police have arrested a woman, her two daughters and their boyfriends for allegedly poisoning the dinner of her family with an intent to kill them, officials said on Wednesday.

The five accused had conspired to kill the other four family members for allegedly objecting to the daughters' marriage to their boyfriends, they said. The poison was administered by Rajkumari (45), the mother of Jyoti (21) and Archana (20). Jyoti and Archana's boyfriends Abhishek (23) and Deepak (22), respectively, were also all involved in the conspiracy, the officials said. Those who got unconscious after the poisoning included Rajkumari's husband Devendra, his two brothers and her mother-in-law, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said the accused were arrested on Tuesday while the incident had taken place on Sunday night at Junedpur village, under the Dankaur police station limits.

“Four family members had fallen ill after consuming the poison which was mixed in their dinner meals. They were taken to the GIMS for treatment and are out of danger now. During investigation, it came to light that the daughter-in-law of the family had poisoned the meals,” Pandey said.

“Two police teams were tasked with the probe in the case after which the family's daughter-in-law, her two daughters and their two boyfriends, who were all involved in the conspiracy but went absconding, were arrested,” the officer said.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt with poison) and 307 (attempt to murder) and the accused have been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022