98 officer-trainees of Navy complete training on ships
Ninety-eight officer-trainees of the executive branch of the Indian Navy passed out of training from ships of the First Training Squadron on Wednesday.
Rear Admiral Antony George, VSM, NM, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command, presented trophies to meritorious officer- trainees during the passing-out divisions held onboard the vessels of the First Training Squadron, said a defence release.
Besides trophies, Assistant Commandant K B Chandramouli was awarded the 'Director General Coast Guard Rolling for the Best Assistant Commandant,' the release said.
The trainees would now depart for the Indian Naval Academy (INA) for their commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 28, it said.
