Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists arrested in Bijapur district

Three naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were on Wednesday arrested in separate operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. Badse Budhra (25) and Madvi Bheema (29) were held at Putkel village under the Basaguda police station limits, an official said.

Tulsiram Madiyam (21) was arrested from Pamalvaya village in Gangalur police station limits, he said. Joint teams of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, CRPF's 85th battalion and district police were involved in the operations, the official said.

Badse, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was a member of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS) of Maoists, while Madvi and Madiyam were militia members, he said. Badse was involved in the murder of a villager in January 2022, while Madiyam was involved in incidents of abduction, killing and looting in December 2020, the official said.

