Dhami suspends RTO for not coming to office on time

Dhami issued the orders for the suspension of Dinesh Chandra Pathoi during a surprise inspection of the Regional Transport Office at Rajpur Road here. Orders for Pathois suspension have already been issued, official sources here said.

18-05-2022
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a Regional Transport Officer here for failing to reach office on time. Dhami issued the orders for the suspension of Dinesh Chandra Pathoi during a surprise inspection of the Regional Transport Office at Rajpur Road here. During the visit, the chief minister found Pathoi absent along with 80 percent of the staff despite people standing in queue to get their vehicle related issues resolved. He was visibly unhappy to find Pathoi absent from office during duty hours.

Dhami had recently issued orders for strict implementation of the biometric system of attendance in government offices to ensure that officials come to office on time. He asked state Transport Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki, who was accompanying him, to suspend Pathoi with immediate effect and also take stern action against others who were absent from office at 10.30 am. Orders for Pathoi's suspension have already been issued, official sources here said.

