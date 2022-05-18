Left Menu

Consultation with NSCN-IM is on: Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that consultation with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) is underway to resolve Naga political issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:20 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that consultation with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) is underway to resolve Naga political issue. Rio's remarks came after he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his North Block office this evening.

Replying to a question over the NSCN-IM issue, Nagaland CM told ANI that "consultation with NSCN-IM is on". Rio, however, did not speak about the issue regarding his meeting with the Home Minister.

Nagaland CM's remarks came days after Centre's interlocutor Akshaya Kumar Mishra held the third round of talks with NSCN-IM and assured it that the final solution to the vexed Naga political issue will be based on the Framework Agreement of 2015. In 2015, the Union government signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM, one of the largest Naga groups, to find a solution to the Naga political issue. The negotiation is yet to be concluded.

Before this, the Indian government signed a formal ceasefire agreement with the NSCN-IM in 1997 and it was extended indefinitely in 2007. The umbrella NSCN group that came into being in 1980 following the failure of the 1975 Shillong Accord has further split into many groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

