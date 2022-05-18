Nagpur man held for posting 'derogatory' remark on FB about Lord Shiva
Police on Wednesday arrested a Nagpur man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Facebook about Lord Shiva in the backdrop of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
The accused, Charudatta Jichkar, a resident of the Ganesh Peth area, runs an audio recording shop and was called for questioning by the police after a complaint was received against him over the remark made in the context of claims that a 'Shivling' has been discovered inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey of the premises, he said.
The 35-year-old was later placed under arrest and charged under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), the official added.
