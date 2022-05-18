Nagpur man held for posting 'derogatory' remark on FB about Lord Shiva

Police on Wednesday arrested a Nagpur man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Facebook about Lord Shiva in the backdrop of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, Charudatta Jichkar, a resident of the Ganesh Peth area, runs an audio recording shop and was called for questioning by the police after a complaint was received against him over the remark made in the context of claims that a 'Shivling' has been discovered inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey of the premises, he said.

The 35-year-old was later placed under arrest and charged under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), the official added.

