CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends 27th Triennial Adhiveshan of Assam Gorkha Sammelan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the 27th Triennial Kendriya Adhiveshan of Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Nikashi in Baksa district. The State government has a well-laid-out plan to further empower the Gorkha Development Council for the all-around development of the people belonging to the Gorkha community.

As part of that plan, let me take the opportunity to announce Rs 25 crores aimed at the welfare of the Gorkhas. This apart, the government will also take steps to introduce a science or commerce stream at the Nikashi-based Gyanpeeth Graduate College for overall improvement of the educational scenario of the Gorkha youths, the Chief Minister, who attended the congregation as the chief guest, stated. Sarma, referring to the Gorkhas as an inseparable unit of the greater demography of Assam, declared that the State government is all committed to working towards the socio-economic, academic and literary uplift of the Gorkhas of Assam.

Praising the efforts of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan on issues ranging from raising the socio-economic status to the restoration of self-pride among members of the community, the Chief Minister lauded the organisation for its never-ending endeavour and enthusiasm to work for the overall development of the Gorkha community for the past eight decades. Sarma also lauded the organisation for its role in building a chord of brotherhood with every other big or small community in the state, thus further strengthening the concept of a greater Assamese community.

The Chief Minister, praising the world-renowned bravery and valour of members of the Gorkha community, said Assam and Nepal have been sharing brotherly relations since times immemorial, owing to geographical proximity which was led to the movement of Gorkhas from the Himalayan country to various parts of India, including Assam since pre-historic period. Sarma, recalling the prominent roles the members of the Gorkha community played in India's freedom struggle, the neo-Vaishnavite movement against sectarianism and the 'Madhyam Andolan' (movement for recognition of Assamese as the medium of instruction in universities), among others, said the community is a symbol of valour not only in India but also at the international stage.

The Chief Minister further thanked the community for producing literary stalwarts who have contributed immensely to the growth of Assamese literary tradition. Let me take this opportunity to announce that the government is sincerely taking every step needed to the resolution of the long-standing problems and demands of the (Gorkha) community. Also, let me reiterate today that Gorkhas were never foreigners and will never be considered such. Also, we are taking measures to ensure members of the community are able to live a life of dignity and self-esteem just as in other communities, the Chief Minister added. He also released a souvenir on the occasion.

Today's event was also attended by senior ministers of the Assam Cabinet UG Brahma and Ashok Singhal, Chief Executive of Bodoland Territorial Council Pramod Boro, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Jayanta Malla Brauah, legislators of Assam Legislative Assembly Ganesh Limbu, Bhaskar Sarma and Bupen Boro, President of Assam Gorkha Sammelan and former MP RP Sharma, President of All Assam Gorkha Students Union Arjun Chetry, among others. (ANI)

