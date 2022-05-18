BRIEF-Ukraine Says Gazprom Books Transit Capacity of 49.13 mcm For May 19

UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR:

* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 49.13 MILLION CUBIC METERS FOR MAY 19 VERSUS 45.89 MCM BOOKED EARLIER

