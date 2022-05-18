Left Menu

SC to deliver judgement in three-decade-old road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow

The Supreme Court will be delivering an order on the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the family of the victim against Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:39 IST
SC to deliver judgement in three-decade-old road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu tomorrow
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will be delivering an order on the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the family of the victim against Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday. The order will be delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Earlier the court had reserved the order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in a road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The application was also filed in an ongoing review petition. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

Sidhu's submission came while replying to an application filed by family members of the victim seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in the review petition in the road rage case against him. Sidhu, responding to the application filed by the petitioner seeking to enlarge the scope of notice, submitted that the application was devoid of any merits and ought to be dismissed.

The Congress leader was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu and had also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case. The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt. It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for you...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022