Maha: Trader's son 'kidnapped' for Rs 4 crore ransom, cops rescue him hours later, detain driver

A local trader's son studying in Class 10 was allegedly kidnapped in Maharashtra's Jalna on Wednesday, with his abductors demanding Rs 4 crore ransom for his release, but the police rescued the boy within six hours of the incident, an official said.

The trader's driver has been detained in connection with the case and is being questioned, he said.

The student, Swayam Mahaveer Gadiya, had gone to appear for the CBSE semester exam at a school in the city in the morning. At 9 am, their driver Akshay Ghodge dropped him at the school, but when Swayam did not return home from the exam centre till late afternoon, his father called the driver. However, the phone was picked up by an unidentified man, who told him in Hindi that his son has been kidnapped, and asked him to pay Rs 4 crore for his son's release, police sources said.

His father got scared and rushed to Ambad square with money as being told, but did not find anyone there. Meanwhile, the trader informed the local police about the developments, they said.

Gadiya took the money and waited on Ambad Road as told by the kidnappers later. However, after spotting the police, the kidnappers did not meet him and asked him to come to another location. Some time later, the driver called Gadiya that he and Swayam have escaped from clutches of the kidnappers and were hiding in a house in a nearby village. Following this, a police team rushed to the village and rescued the boy and launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

The police detained the driver and handed over the teenager to his father. The kidnappers wanted to extort money from Gadiya by kidnapping his son, the police said, adding that four persons were involved in the crime.

During his questioning, the driver told the police that when he and Swayam were returning in the car from the school, two of the suspects intercepted their vehicle and threatened them at knife point. Acting district superintendent of police R Ragasudha said the police rescued the boy and detained the driver. ''The driver is being questioned and the police are investigating the case to know how many people were involved in the episode,'' she said.

