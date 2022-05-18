Left Menu

PM Modi to address Shree Swaminarayan Temple's 'Yuva Shivir' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Yuva Shivir' organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on Thursday at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Yuva Shivir' organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on Thursday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organising the Shivir.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. "It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat etc," PMO said in a release. (ANI)

