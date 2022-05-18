Perarivalan expresses gratitude to Stalin for 'continued support' for his release, says justice prevails at last

AG Perarivalan, a convict serving life imprisonment in the case concerning the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on Wednesday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for "continued support" for his release. "Path of justice might be long and hard, but at last, justice prevails," he said.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Perarivalan, while invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. Article 142 of the Constitution allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to do complete justice in any case or matter pending before it. Following the order, Perarivalan, his mother Arputhammal and other members of their family met Stalin in Chennai.

Perarivalan was seen hugging the Chief Minister during the meeting. Speaking with ANI, after the meeting with the Chief Minister, Perarivalan said that it is a very important moment in his life.

"This is a very happy moment in my life. More than me it is a happy moment for my mother. I have expressed my gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for his continued support for my release," he said. When asked about his plan for the future, Perarivalan said that he has not thought of anything, "as of now just I want to enjoy the air of freedom".

Earlier today, Stalin had welcomed the release of Perarivalan saying that the convict has "lost over 30 years" in jail and now can take fresh breath of freedom. He added that the "judgement has not just upheld human rights but the state rights as well".

The apex court in its judgement held that the decision of the Governor to refer the mercy plea of Perarivalan to the President of India has no constitutional backing. In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government had asked the Governor to utilise the power under Article 161 of the Constitution and pardon Perarivalan and six other convicts in the case.

The Governor, without accepting or rejecting the plea, had referred the matter to the President. When Perarivalan received no response on his mercy plea for years, he moved the Supreme Court. The top court, while releasing Perarivalan, took into consideration his good conduct in jail, medical condition, educational qualifications (he acquired while in custody) and the pendency of his mercy plea with the Tamil Nadu Governor.

It also said that the inordinate delay in deciding Perarivalan's early release plea by the Governor under Article 161 also warranted his release. During the hearing, the bench disagreed with the Central government's suggestion that it (the court) should wait till the President's decision on Perarivalan's mercy plea.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Perarivalan in March this year. (ANI)

