DDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Kalyanpuri area on Wednesday. As the drive started, Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers led by MLA Kuldeep Kumar staged a protest. The MLA claimed that the DDA was running the drive illegally since people have valid documents for their possession.

Police detained MLA Kuldeep Kumar and others for obstructing the exercise. "These people have valid documents, we will not them be treated unjustly," the MLA said.

Meanwhile, Delhi government on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the bulldozer drive in the national capital starting from April 1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the use of the bulldozers by the BJP-led MCD in the national capital, stating that it would leave a large chunk of people "homeless".

The Chief Minister further said that a large part of the national capital has expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive. The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital.

Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar.Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)