J&K: Slain Kashmiri Pandit employee's kin get appointment letter, Rs 5 lakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday handed over Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance besides an appointment letter to the family of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

The administration has sanctioned compassionate appointment of Bhat's widow, Meenakshi Raina, in the pay level of Rs. 14,800-47,100 in government higher secondary school Nowabad, Jammu, they said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over the letter and the cheque to Bhat's father, an officials said.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 12.

