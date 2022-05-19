Left Menu

Six held for smuggling red sanders in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa Police on Wednesday arrested six notorious smugglers for illegally smuggling red sandalwood logs.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 01:57 IST
Six held for smuggling red sanders in Andhra
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa Police on Wednesday arrested six notorious smugglers for illegally smuggling red sandalwood logs. The accused were illegally transporting the red sandalwood logs to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

Kadapa, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anburajan said 100 logs of red sandalwood weighing 2 tonnes were seized by the Kadapa police. "Special Task Force (STF) first picked up four accused persons who were involved in illegally transporting red sanders, later two others have been taken into custody, total six accused have been arrested for illegally transporting red sanders from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai," the SP said.

The search operation is continue in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022