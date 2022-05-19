Left Menu

Telangana: Class 12 student stabs his girlfriend's classmate for talking to her

A class 12 student allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's classmate for talking to her in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, the police said.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A class 12 student allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's classmate for talking to her in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, the police said. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Durga Prasad.

Banjara Hills Inspector Nageshwar Rao informed said Durga Prasad and the girl were classmates. "After the accused came to know that his girlfriend is talking to her classmate, the accused and called Durga Prasad in the Ranjendernagar area and stabbed him.

The case has been registered for attempting to murder and further investigation is going on in the matter, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

