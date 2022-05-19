Left Menu

Chicago entrepreneur jailed for a year for illegally exporting computer equipment to Pakistan

A Chicago-based executive of Pakistani origin has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally exporting computer equipment to a Pak nuclear research agency, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.Obaidullah Syed, 67, had last year pleaded guilty to conspiring to export goods from the US without a license from the Department of Commerce and to submit false export information.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 06:39 IST
Chicago entrepreneur jailed for a year for illegally exporting computer equipment to Pakistan
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chicago-based executive of Pakistani origin has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally exporting computer equipment to a Pak nuclear research agency, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

Obaidullah Syed, 67, had last year pleaded guilty to conspiring to export goods from the US without a license from the Department of Commerce and to submit false export information. US District Judge Mary Rowland on Tuesday sentenced Syed to a year and a day in federal prison. Prior to sentencing, Syed forfeited USD 247,000 of criminally derived cash to the US government.

According to federal prosecutors, Syed owned two companies -- Pakistan-based Business System International Pvt Ltd, and Chicago-based BSI USA. The companies provided high-performance computing platforms, servers, and software application solutions. Syed admitted in a plea agreement that from 2006 to 2015 he conspired with his company’s employees in Pakistan to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by exporting computer equipment from the US to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission without obtaining the required authorisation from the US Department of Commerce. The PAEC is a Pakistani government agency designated by the US government as an entity which may pose an unusual or extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

Syed further admitted that he and his associates lied to US-based computer manufacturers that the illegal shipments were intended for universities in Pakistan or Syed’s businesses, when, in fact, they knew each shipment was meant either for the PAEC or a research institute that trained the agency’s engineers and scientists.

In so doing, Syed and his company caused the US-based computer manufacturers to submit to the US government shipping documents that listed false end-users for the US-origin goods, undermining the US government’s ability to stop the illegal shipments, federal prosecutors said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022