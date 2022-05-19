Haryana Vigilance Bureau arrests Patwari for taking bribe
Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught Jitender Halqa Patwari posted at Siwah in Panipat district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 24000 in lieu of performing official duties.
- Country:
- India
Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught Jitender Halqa Patwari posted at Siwah in Panipat district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000 in lieu of performing official duties. Sharing the information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau informed that complainant Suresh Kumar, a resident of village Siwah had approached the vigilance when the patwari had sought money in lieu of separation of land khewat.
The complainant brought this matter to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau, after which a trap was laid and Patwari was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 24000. The spokesperson further added that the investigation, in this case, is being done after the registration of a
The case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar thanks fans on completing 30 years in cinema, calls it 'lifetime filled with your love'
As Akshay Kumar completes 3 decades in Bollywood, a look at his 5 kick-ass performances
Some in police dept exposed scam in recruitment of PSI: Kumaraswamy
Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested on Manju Warrier's complaint
Alkesh Kumar takes charge as new IT Secretary