Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 mln, PM says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-05-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 08:43 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will double fiscal aid for Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated move with the World Bank to back the country's near-term fiscal necessities damaged by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday.
Japan, a member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations, had previously announced $300 million in loans to Ukraine in April.
